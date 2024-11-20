Open Menu

Germany Power Past Canada To Reach Davis Cup Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Three-time Davis Cup winners Germany eased into the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory against Canada on Wednesday

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Three-time Davis Cup winners Germany eased into the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory against Canada on Wednesday.

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to avenge Germany's defeat in the 2022 quarter-finals by eventual victors Canada.

Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo in straight sets 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the opening singles rubber to send Germany ahead in the quarter-final clash.

Germany, who last won the competition in 1993, will face Netherlands in the final four after they defeated Spain to bring the curtain down on Rafael Nadal's 23-year career.

Shapovolov clinched the first set against Struff with a fine forehand winner with the only break in the 10th game.

Veteran Struff, world number 43, was up against the ropes for much of the second set but produced a break in the 11th game before holding to force a third set.

Shapovolov committed several double faults, with one resulting in Struff breaking for a 4-3 lead in the third set, moments after the Canadian had smashed his racquet onto the floor in frustration for losing the previous point.

Shapovolov, ranked 56th, recovered to break for 5-5 and ultimately a tie-break, but lost the match and the tie for Canada with yet another double fault.

World number 88 Altmaier racked up a 5-0 lead in the first set tie-break against Diallo before closing it out to take the lead.

In the second set Altmaier survived two break points in the first game and then broke himself in the 10th and final match to triumph as Diallo crumbled.

More Stories From Sports