Germany pulls out of cycling championships in Belarus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The German Cycling Federation (BDR) said Wednesday it had pulled out of the European track championships scheduled for Minsk in June over Belarus's diversion of a passenger plane and arrest of a dissident on board.

"After the events of last weekend, we have made contact with the European Cycling Union (UEC) and made clear that our participation is not possible under these circumstances," said the BDR in a statement.

The German federation added that they had urged the UEC to come up with "an alternative solution" amid growing calls for the tournament to be moved.

The UEC said on Tuesday it was considering moving the track championships, scheduled in the Belarusian capital from June 23-27.