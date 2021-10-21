UrduPoint.com

Germany Set New Women's Team Sprint Record As Dutch Win Men's World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Germany set new women's team sprint record as Dutch win men's world title

Roubaix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Germany set a new world record in the three-rider women's team sprint final at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday, while the Netherlands added the men's title to their Olympic gold medal.

The German trio of Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze comfortably saw off the Russian Cycling Federation by 0.654 seconds despite trailing early on in Roubaix.

Britain beat Japan to take bronze.

Friedrich and Hinze were the pair who lost out to China, absent from the event on Wednesday, in the Olympic final.

The Dutch continued their domination of men's track sprinting as Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen crushed hosts France in the team final to win the gold for a fourth straight year.

It was the same Dutch trio who ended Britain's Olympic reign in the event earlier this year in Tokyo.

France edged out the Russians to seal their second medal.

The other final on the championships' opening day saw Italy's Martina Fidanza take gold in the women's scratch race, with Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin and the USA's Jennifer Valente completing the podium.

