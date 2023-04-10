Germany Threatens to Deny Visas to Russian Athletes - Internal Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Germany might deny visas to those Russian athletes, who have been allowed to take part in international competitions, German Minister of Interior Nancy Faeser told German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost on Monday.

"Countries, where large sport events are taking place, are not powerless. They can control Russians' real participation via the issuing of visas," the minister said, adding that Germany will act respectively, in case large-scale international competitions are held in the country, and will "adopt a clear position."

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions under neutral flag, provided they do not support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the decision of the IOC, Poland's sports minister said that Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part in international sport events in the country, must sign a document condemning the special military operation. The national Olympic committee of Switzerland urged a total ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes. On Monday, the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) called for a total ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

Russia considers the restrictions imposed by the IOC as discrimination against Russian athletes on the basis of their nationality and political views. On Saturday, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed confidence that the restrictions will be lifted.