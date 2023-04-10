Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Germany Threatens To Deny Visas To Russian Athletes - Internal Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Germany Threatens to Deny Visas to Russian Athletes - Internal Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Germany might deny visas to those Russian athletes, who have been allowed to take part in international competitions, German Minister of Interior Nancy Faeser told German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost on Monday.

"Countries, where large sport events are taking place, are not powerless. They can control Russians' real participation via the issuing of visas," the minister said, adding that Germany will act respectively, in case large-scale international competitions are held in the country, and will "adopt a clear position."

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions under neutral flag, provided they do not support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the decision of the IOC, Poland's sports minister said that Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part in international sport events in the country, must sign a document condemning the special military operation. The national Olympic committee of Switzerland urged a total ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes. On Monday, the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) called for a total ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

Russia considers the restrictions imposed by the IOC as discrimination against Russian athletes on the basis of their nationality and political views. On Saturday, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed confidence that the restrictions will be lifted.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Russia German Germany Nancy Poland Switzerland March Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

2 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.