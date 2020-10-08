Germany U21 qualifier in balance after positive Covid test

Germany juniors' European Under-21 qualifier away to Moldova on Friday is expected to be called off after one of the German squad tested positive for the coronavirus

The German FA (DFB) confirmed Thursday that the player concerned has been isolated from the rest of the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

All other players returned negative test results and European governing body UEFA is set to decide whether the game in Chisinau can go ahead.

"The player (concerned) is doing well so far," said Germany Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz.

"His two previous tests from the past four days were negative, so the result came as a surprise to all of us."The Germany Under-19 team has already had their match against France's juniors in Duesseldorf called off on Thursday after one of the French team tested positive for the coronavirus.