Germany V Italy Friendly To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Germany v Italy friendly to be played behind closed doors

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Euro 2020 warm-up match between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg on March 31 will be played behind closed doors, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday.

The measure followed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people issued by the Bavarian government on Tuesday in response to the spread of coronavirus.

