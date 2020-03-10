Germany v Italy friendly to be played behind closed doors

The Euro 2020 warm-up match between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg on March 31 will be played behind closed doors, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday

The measure followed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people issued by the Bavarian government on Tuesday in response to the spread of coronavirus.