Germany V Portugal Euro 2020 Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group F game between Germany and Portugal at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT)

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group F game between Germany and Portugal at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT): Germany (3-4-3) Manuel Neuer (capt); Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Ruediger; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry Coach: Joachim Loew (GER) Portugal (4-3-3) Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

