UrduPoint.com

Germany Wing-back Gosens Sidelined By Thigh Injury

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:52 PM

Germany wing-back Gosens sidelined by thigh injury

Germany coach Hansi Flick confirmed Friday that Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens had suffered a serious leg injury amid reports the defender will be sidelined for months

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Germany coach Hansi Flick confirmed Friday that Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens had suffered a serious leg injury amid reports the defender will be sidelined for months.

The 27-year-old Germany international had to be helped off clutching his thigh in the opening minutes of Atalanta's 1-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Flick confirmed the severity of Gosens' injury when he left the defender out of the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia.

"Robin Gosens has been seriously injured, which is a bitter blow for us because of his attitude and professionalism. We will miss him," Flick said.

Italian media reported that Gosens is expected to be out for two months.

"We wish him all the best, hopefully he will be able to kick the ball again quickly," Flick added.

Gosens had played in all eight of Atalanta's games so far this season, scoring the equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal in the Champions League having also hit the net in a 2-1 Serie A win against Sassuolo.

Related Topics

Injured World Germany Young Romania Macedonia Media All Best Coach

Recent Stories

US Court to Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov on ..

US Court to Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov on October 29 - Judge

4 minutes ago
 US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure ..

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on Country's AAA Rating - Fitc ..

4 minutes ago
 Several Former German Soldiers, Reservists Suspect ..

Several Former German Soldiers, Reservists Suspected of Planing to Kill Migrants ..

4 minutes ago
 Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional presid ..

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

8 minutes ago
 Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France ..

Turkey Says Greece's Defense Agreement With France Contradicts NATO Interests

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.