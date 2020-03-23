UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Yet To Decide On Participation In Tokyo Olympics - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:05 PM

Germany Yet to Decide on Participation in Tokyo Olympics - Interior Ministry

Germany believes that the situation around the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are at risk of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is "very difficult," and has not yet made any final decisions on its athletes' participation, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Germany believes that the situation around the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are at risk of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is "very difficult," and has not yet made any final decisions on its athletes' participation, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Monday.

"We have been in close contact with the German Olympic Committee for a long time, but I am not aware of any decision or preparation on this specific issue," Alter said at a briefing. The Interior Ministry oversees German sports.

He added that such decisions were made autonomously by sports organizations, and this was a very difficult situation for all decision-makers and for athletes who do not know how they should conduct their training.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the final decision on a potential postponement would be made in four weeks. Following the announcement, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee, and the Australian Olympic Committee stated that they would not attend the Games and called for a one-year delay. The Tokyo Olympics' organizers said on Monday that multiple options would be considered, but ruled out canceling the Games.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Sports Canada German Germany Tokyo Sunday 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 875 cases

3 minutes ago

US Capital Bars Access to Cherry Blossoms Amid Cor ..

10 minutes ago

New Jersey to Release Low-Level Offenders From Jai ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA encourages customers to turn off lights and a ..

26 minutes ago

Maryland Closes Non-Essential Businesses, Launches ..

10 minutes ago

Hearings on Assange's Extradition Could Be Postpon ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.