Germany Yet to Decide on Participation in Tokyo Olympics - Interior Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Germany believes that the situation around the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are at risk of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is "very difficult," and has not yet made any final decisions on its athletes' participation, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Monday.

"We have been in close contact with the German Olympic Committee for a long time, but I am not aware of any decision or preparation on this specific issue," Alter said at a briefing. The Interior Ministry oversees German sports.

He added that such decisions were made autonomously by sports organizations, and this was a very difficult situation for all decision-makers and for athletes who do not know how they should conduct their training.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the final decision on a potential postponement would be made in four weeks. Following the announcement, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee, and the Australian Olympic Committee stated that they would not attend the Games and called for a one-year delay. The Tokyo Olympics' organizers said on Monday that multiple options would be considered, but ruled out canceling the Games.