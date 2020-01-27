UrduPoint.com
Germany's Alexander Zverev Ends Halts Rublev Streak To Reach Aussie Quarters

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Germany's Alexander Zverev ends halts Rublev streak to reach Aussie quarters

Germany's Alexander Zverev ended the hot streak of his close friend Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany's Alexander Zverev ended the hot streak of his close friend Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

The seventh seed broke once in each set for a clinical 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in just 1hr 37mins to go into a match-up with Stan Wawrinka, the powerful Swiss who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev retains his 100 percent record over Rublev, who came into the match on a 15-match winning run including titles in Doha and Adelaide earlier this month.

