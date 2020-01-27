Germany's Alexander Zverev ended the hot streak of his close friend Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday

The seventh seed broke once in each set for a clinical 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in just 1hr 37mins to go into a match-up with Stan Wawrinka, the powerful Swiss who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev retains his 100 percent record over Rublev, who came into the match on a 15-match winning run including titles in Doha and Adelaide earlier this month.