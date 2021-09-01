Germany's "Blade Jumper" Markus Rehm leapt to gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday but failed to topple his own gargantuan long jump world record

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's "Blade Jumper" Markus Rehm leapt to gold at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday but failed to topple his own gargantuan long jump world record.

The 33-year-old set a new record in June of 8.62m, which would have won him gold at every Olympics since 1992, and set his sights on breaking it again in Tokyo.

A leap of 8.18 was his best effort on a cool and drizzly evening, but it was more than enough to give him his third straight title and a fourth Paralympic gold overall.

France's Dimitri Pavade took silver with a jump of 7.39, while Trenten Merrill of the US claimed bronze on 7.08.

Ahead of Rehm's appearance, Tunisian Raoua Tlili took her second gold of the Games with a world-record discus throw in the F41 final, beaming and jumping with delight at the result.

She said her victory was the result of an incredible surge of support from her fellow Tunisians back home.

"All Tunisians gave me confidence (by) writing (to) me on Facebook and Instagram, 'Go Raoua, we expect your gold medals'," said Tlili, who retained her shot put title on Friday.

There was controversy elsewhere though, with International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence condemning what he described as a wave of social media abuse after a Malaysian shot putter was disqualified and missed out on a gold medal for failing to appear on time.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was allowed to compete in the F20 final on Tuesday night despite being late to the call room.

He finished first, breaking the world record and winning gold. But afterwards a referee and jury both determined he had no good reason for being late.

Zolkefli and two other athletes were late, with Spence saying they argued they had not heard the announcement to gather or that it was in a language they did not understand.

"But all the other athletes were on time," Spence said.

The gold went instead to Ukraine's Maksym Koval, who Spence said was now "getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians".

"People say the Ukrainian stole the gold. No, absolutely not. The Ukrainian had nothing to do with it. It was the athletes that were late," Spence said.

And the IPC spokesman said it was not the first time Malaysian social media users had directed abuse at the Paralympic body, recalling a wave of attacks after the country was removed from the 2019 swimming championships.

"Hopefully it will pass and die down. But it's just disappointing again," Spence said.