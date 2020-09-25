MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The German football club Bayern Munchen has won the 2020 UEFA Super Cup for the second time, defeating Spain's FC Sevilla with the final score 2:1.

Two halves of the match ended with a draw 1:1.

The first goal of the game was scored by Sevilla's midfielder Lucas Ocampos with a penalty kick in the 13th minute, while Bayern's midfielder Leon Goretzka scored in the 34th minute. The decisive goal was scored in the first overtime by Bayern's midfielder Javi Martinez in the 104th minute.

The match was held at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.