Germany's Friedrich Strikes Track Gold Again At Cycling Worlds

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Germany's Friedrich strikes track gold again at cycling worlds

Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich was given a standing ovation on her victory lap at the Berlin velodrome after she won the women's 500m time trial at the track cycling world championships on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich was given a standing ovation on her victory lap at the Berlin velodrome after she won the women's 500m time trial at the track cycling world championships on Saturday.

It was the 20-year-old's second gold of the championships after she also helped Germany win the women's team event on the opening day.

Also on the menu on Saturday is the final of the women's relay event, the Madison, and the men's final of the multi-discipline Omnium.

Earlier Saturday American star Chloe Dygert lowered her own world record in the women's individual pursuit qualifying, a discipline not on the 2020 Olympic roster.

The final is also scheduled later Saturday.

Dygert, 23, is coached by three-time Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong and stunned the road race circuit by beating Dutch duo Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten to take gold in the world time-trial in Yorkshire last September.

