Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin won the pairs competition at the Grand Prix Final in Beijing on Friday, inching past their closest rivals by half a point.

Meanwhile reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto dominated the rink to take the lead after the short programme in the women's competition.

Despite coming second in Friday's free skating to Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii, Hase and Volodin's strong showing the day before in the short programme led to a final score of 206.43 to the Italians' 205.88.

Volodin had been ill just before the event, the pair said on Thursday.

"We are super, super happy. We came into this competition with no expectation and ending with first place is more than we could wish for," said a delighted Hase just minutes after getting off the ice.

The pair have only been skating together since October 2022, but won the season's Grand Prix Finland and the NHK Trophy.

"You just have to work even harder and have a good partner," said Hase when asked their secret.

Their success was hard fought, with the top three competitors all scoring within around two points of each other.

European champions Conti and Macii's free skate earned a score of 135.58 -- a personal best -- with Hase and Volodin on 133.87.

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who came second in the short programme, dropped to third on Friday.

Skating to "Interview with a Vampire" and dressed in black with crimson jewels glittering on their chests, a few imperfect landings saw them obtain 133.08 for a final score of 204.30.