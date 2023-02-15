Germany's Alexander Schmid and Norway's Maria Therese Tviberg claimed golds in the men and women's individual parallel events at the World Ski Championships on Wednesday

Mribel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's Alexander Schmid and Norway's Maria Therese Tviberg claimed golds in the men and women's individual parallel events at the World Ski Championships on Wednesday.

After eight rapid-fire runs down the Roc de Fer piste in a knockout format, Schmid beat Austrian Dominik Raschner over two legs in the final by 0.50 seconds.

"It's a crazy day for me," said Schmid after becoming Germany's first individual world champion since 1989. "It's a first podium, at the top, I'm really proud of myself.

"It means a lot - I didn't expect it, and I am so happy to be here with a gold medal, it is just amazing.

"Every run is difficult. Every run is a new chance.

.. it's pretty important to stay focused on yourself and give your best.

"Every run is a new run. You have to keep going. It's no risk, no fun, and that was pretty fun." Tviberg, a silver medallist with her country's quartet in Tuesday's mixed-gender parallel team event despite missing the actual final because of a heavy fall, was faster than Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 0.67sec over their two final runs in warm, sunny conditions.

It was Holdener's second individual medal of these worlds after she also claimed silver in last week's alpine combined event.

"It means the world," said Tviberg, who like Schmid is 28 and without a World Cup victory, although the German has at least had three previous podium finishes.