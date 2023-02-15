UrduPoint.com

Germany's Schmid, Norway's Tviberg Win World Parallel Golds

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Germany's Schmid, Norway's Tviberg win world parallel golds

Germany's Alexander Schmid and Norway's Maria Therese Tviberg claimed golds in the men and women's individual parallel events at the World Ski Championships on Wednesday

Mribel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's Alexander Schmid and Norway's Maria Therese Tviberg claimed golds in the men and women's individual parallel events at the World Ski Championships on Wednesday.

After eight rapid-fire runs down the Roc de Fer piste in a knockout format, Schmid beat Austrian Dominik Raschner over two legs in the final by 0.50 seconds.

"It's a crazy day for me," said Schmid after becoming Germany's first individual world champion since 1989. "It's a first podium, at the top, I'm really proud of myself.

"It means a lot - I didn't expect it, and I am so happy to be here with a gold medal, it is just amazing.

"Every run is difficult. Every run is a new chance.

.. it's pretty important to stay focused on yourself and give your best.

"Every run is a new run. You have to keep going. It's no risk, no fun, and that was pretty fun." Tviberg, a silver medallist with her country's quartet in Tuesday's mixed-gender parallel team event despite missing the actual final because of a heavy fall, was faster than Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 0.67sec over their two final runs in warm, sunny conditions.

It was Holdener's second individual medal of these worlds after she also claimed silver in last week's alpine combined event.

"It means the world," said Tviberg, who like Schmid is 28 and without a World Cup victory, although the German has at least had three previous podium finishes.

Related Topics

World German Norway Germany Alpine Switzerland Women Gold Silver Event Best Top

Recent Stories

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

10 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcar ..

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries ..

Pakistan for nurturing ties with African countries under "Engage Africa" policy: ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction ..

Pak-Russia IGC deals to help significant reduction in oil, gas prices: Ayaz Sadi ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi aboli ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi abolishes burial charges for indige ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes wide ..

Govt decision to increase taxes on cigarettes widely hailed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.