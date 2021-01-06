UrduPoint.com
Germany's Strasser Stuns Field To Win Zagreb Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's Linus Strasser was crowned 'Snow King' after a shock maiden victory the men's World Cup slalom in Zagreb on Wednesday.

Strasser was in eighth spot after the first leg, but produced a solid second leg for a combined total of 2min 01.30sec.

It was just the 28-year-old German's second World Cup victory after previously winning a parallel slalom event in 2017.

Austrians Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz completed the podium, at 0.10 and 0.16sec respectively.

Feller's second-placed finish saw him leapfrog Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, 10th equal here in foggy and warm conditions, to the top of the slalom standings.

France's defending title holder Clement Noel failed to capitalise on his fastest first leg, a mid-descent mistake on the second costing him valuable seconds that saw him finish seventh.

While Noel's teammate Alexis Pinturault might have been disappointed with his 18th-placed finish, he retook the lead in the overall standings from Norway's speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

