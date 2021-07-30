UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Zverev Defeats Djokovic In Tennis Semifinal At Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:12 PM

Germany's Zverev Defeats Djokovic in Tennis Semifinal at Olympics

Germany's Alexander Zverev managed to defeat the world's number 1 ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Germany's Alexander Zverev managed to defeat the world's number 1 ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Zverev won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 against the Serbian player.

In the final, the German player will face Karen Khachanov, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee team.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia German Germany Tokyo Olympics

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Moroccan King on Throne D ..

6 minutes ago

China vows to prevent coronavirus transmission thr ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown to be imposed from tomorrow until Aug 8: ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Not Requesting Russian Troops Deployment - ..

6 minutes ago

IESCO for adopting precautionary measures in rainy ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin on Biden-Tikhanovskaya Meeting: This Is Hi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.