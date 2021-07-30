Germany's Alexander Zverev managed to defeat the world's number 1 ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Germany's Alexander Zverev managed to defeat the world's number 1 ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic in the semifinal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Zverev won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 against the Serbian player.

In the final, the German player will face Karen Khachanov, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee team.