NEW YORK, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated South African Lloyd Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the men's singles semifinals in the U.S. Open here on Wednesday.

The world No. 4 experienced a tough start before dominating the rest of the game.

"He was serving incredible, in the first set especially. I didn't have a lot of chances on his serve and somehow managed to win that first set, loosened me up a little bit and started playing a lot better," Zverev said.

"In the third set, he started swinging. He started playing incredible tennis. I'm happy to be through in three," added Zverev. Zverev will next play world No.1 Djokovic in the semifinals.