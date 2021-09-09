UrduPoint.com

Germany's Zverev Ease Past Harris To Reach Semis At U.S. Open

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Germany's Zverev ease past Harris to reach semis at U.S. Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated South African Lloyd Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the men's singles semifinals in the U.S. Open here on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated South African Lloyd Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the men's singles semifinals in the U.S. Open here on Wednesday.

The world No. 4 experienced a tough start before dominating the rest of the game.

"He was serving incredible, in the first set especially. I didn't have a lot of chances on his serve and somehow managed to win that first set, loosened me up a little bit and started playing a lot better," Zverev said.

"In the third set, he started swinging. He started playing incredible tennis. I'm happy to be through in three," added Zverev. Zverev will next play world No.1 Djokovic in the semifinals.

