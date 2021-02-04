UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gerrard Earns 100th Win As Rangers March Towards Scottish Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Gerrard earns 100th win as Rangers march towards Scottish title

Glasgow, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Rangers moved a step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title as Wednesday's 1-0 win against St Johnstone gave Steven Gerrard his 100th victory as Ibrox boss.

Ianis Hagi's second-half strike lifted Rangers 23 points ahead of second-placed Celtic.

Thanks to the Romania midfielder, former Liverpool star Gerrard has reached a century of wins in just 152 matches since taking his first managerial role with the Glasgow club.

Just six more victories will see Gerrard lead Rangers to their first league crown in a decade, ending Celtic's hopes of lifting the trophy for a 10th consecutive season.

Motherwell secured their second successive win, beating Dundee United 2-1, after going three months without a victory.

Devante Cole and Christopher Long scored in the first half and United pulled one back through Ryan Edwards.

Ross County came from behind to win the basement battle against Hamilton 2-1.

County midfielder Stephen Kelly put through his own net after 16 minutes.

But debutant Jordan White levelled in the 80th minute before setting up fellow substitute Billy McKay to volley in the winner shortly afterwards.

Related Topics

Century Rangers Hamilton Liverpool Dundee Glasgow Lead Romania From

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

9 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

9 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

9 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

10 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.