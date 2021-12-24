UrduPoint.com

Gerrard Says Players Deserve Credit For Villa's Rise

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise

Steven Gerrard said Friday his players deserved the credit for Aston Villa's climb up the Premier League table since he took charge of the Birmingham club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Steven Gerrard said Friday his players deserved the credit for Aston Villa's climb up the Premier League table since he took charge of the Birmingham club.

Villa had lost five straight league matches and were just two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard left Scottish champions Rangers to replace Dean Smith, sacked as manager in November.

Since Gerrard's arrival at Villa Park, the club have climbed from 16th to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games when they are at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

"I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we've had," said Gerrard, who brought several of his coaching staff with him from Glasgow giants Rangers.

"The players deserve the credit for going and carrying those performances out." The former Liverpool and England captain added: "Once I started talking to Villa, the very first thing I did was look at the fixtures in the short-term.

"There were a lot of fixtures to be excited about, and I think the players have done extremely well in terms of the points return.

" Under Gerrard, Villa have beaten Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Norwich while losing narrowly to title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

"We were close to taking a point out of the City game as well," Gerrard said. "The Liverpool game was slightly different -- they dominated for large parts.

"But I think we gave a good account of ourselves and made them extremely nervous in the latter stages of that game.

"The players should be confident, they should have loads of belief heading into a really busy schedule." Villa will seek to make it 15 points from a possible 21 sine Gerrard's arrival against Chelsea.

"This is a game that we're very much looking forward to and it's a game we want to try and take some points from as well to set us up for the Leeds clash (at Elland Road on Tuesday).

"We're excited and looking forward to the game on Boxing Day. We'll go in and be as aggressive and ambitious as we can."

Related Topics

Rangers Road Liverpool Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Birmingham Glasgow Turkish Lira November Sunday From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Loads Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed ..

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

11 seconds ago
 Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative t ..

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Ex ..

13 seconds ago
 Machenaud drops a division to join Bayonne

Machenaud drops a division to join Bayonne

15 seconds ago
 Pashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If En ..

Pashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If Envoys' Talks Successful

19 seconds ago
 Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedu ..

Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay

3 minutes ago
 Ulster clash with Connacht postponed due to Covid- ..

Ulster clash with Connacht postponed due to Covid-19

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.