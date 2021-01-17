UrduPoint.com
Gerrard Wary Of Expectations As Rangers Winning Run Ended By Motherwell

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Gerrard wary of expectations as Rangers winning run ended by Motherwell

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Steven Gerrard said Rangers have to remain focused to seal a first league title for 10 years after seeing a 15-match winning streak come to an end on Sunday as Motherwell moved off the bottom thanks to a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

Rangers extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 21 points as they close in on Gerrard's first trophy of his managerial career.

Celtic can cut that gap with three games in hand to come, but are in turmoil after a disastrous mid-season training camp in Dubai left them without 13 first-team players for draws against Hibernian and Livingston in the past week.

"It's impossible not to realise where we are as a group and what's at stake. But it's important that we stay focused, don't get ahead of ourselves and stay focused on each challenge," said Gerrard, who never won a league title in his playing career at Liverpool.

Rangers were looking to match a post-war club record for consecutive league wins, but needed Cedric Itten's equaliser 18 minutes from time to avoid a first league defeat of the season.

The point will mean a lot more to Motherwell, who eased their fears of going down in new manager Graham Alexander's home debut.

Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, opened the scoring for the Steelmen on 21 minutes when he met Tony Watt's low cross.

Rangers were dominant in possession, but struggled to break the hosts down.

"You've seen two sides of us today, a first-half showing that wasn't us and wasn't good enough but the second-half was an awful lot better," added Gerrard.

"We have ourselves to blame for the outcome because we never came to this game until half-time." All four of Itten's league goals for Rangers have now come against Motherwell as the Swiss striker came off the bench to head home Borna Barisic's teasing cross.

But Alexander was frustrated as replays showed Itten should have been ruled offside.

"I didn't see it at the time but it looks like an offside goal got them a point," said the former Scotland defender.

"But it's good the players are frustrated at taking a point from a team who are unbeaten this season."Another of Gerrard's substitutes, Jermain Defoe, could have snatched the victory in stoppage time but placed his shot too close to Liam Kelly.

A point edges Motherwell above Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton into second bottom.

