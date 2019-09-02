UrduPoint.com
Get Ready For The Best Run Of Your Life – Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Weekly Build Up Runs Are Back

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:48 AM

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Weekly Build Up Runs are back

The world’s longest desert ultramarathon is back and will take place this December 9th-13th in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) The world’s longest desert ultramarathon is back and will take place this December 9th-13th in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

A record breaking 300km has been set for the big challenge with additional ultra-races of 110 KMS and 50 KMS. The 50 KMS challenge is open to teams as well as individuals with great prizes on offer for the top rankings.

AMUM 19 organisers are encouraging runners who wish to sign up and prepare for the event to join the weekly build up runs training program.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “The weekly training sessions are an ideal opportunity for runners; both individuals and teams to learn sand running skills, build running stamina and develop the important mind set for the challenge.”

The weekly sessions are free to join and designed for all levels of ultra- running experience. They are led by coaches who are all veterans of some of the world’s toughest ultra runs. The coaches will share their experiences, knowledge as well as training and equipment tips.

To join the sessions or to know more about the weekly build up runs, e mail: info@ultramarathon.ae

The Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve spans more than 40 hectares of shrub land, which is 10 per cent of Dubai’s total area, and is part of a conservation initiative to promote Dubai’s commitment to a sustainable environment, providing a balanced ecosystem for thousands of wild animals and migratory birds.

The reserve is home to more 204 species of native birds and 158 species of migratory birds, and is also home to 26 species of reptiles, nine mammal species, and 39 species of plants. It also provides sanctuary to 19 species of endangered animals and birds.

Al Marmoom also plays host to a number of environmental, cultural and sports-related activities throughout the year.

DETAILS

Date: Every Friday from 30th August to 29th November

Location: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

Meeting Point: Last Exit, Al Qudra

Timing: 5:30 am–9:30 am

