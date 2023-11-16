Open Menu

GGDC Bacha Khan Wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

Govt Girls Degree College (GGDC) Bacha Khan clinched the title of the Inter-College Tchoukball Girls Championship played under the aegis of Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Govt Girls Degree College (GGDC) Bacha Khan clinched the title of the Inter-College Tchoukball Girls Championship played under the aegis of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Thursday.

Principal of the City Girls College Gulbahar Professor Tahira Dar was the chief guest and witnessed the thrilling final played between Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan Peshawar and Frontier College for Women. Organizing Secretary of the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games Miss Najma Qazi, Deputy Director Sports Arshad Hussain, officials and players were also present.

The final match started on a fast tempo and both the teams Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan and Frontier College for Women raided each other's territories with some fine moves. Maria Khan of Frontier College for Women along with Sana, Javeria, Sundas and Afreena played well and made some good outings, Maria guided the teams with some beautiful shootings and thus the first quarter was leading by Frontier College for Women at 9-6 but it was the second quarter when GGDC Bacha Khan took the lead of almost seven goals when it reached to 22-15.

The team of Bacha Khan led by main shooter Zainab along with other players including Sadaf, Farishta, Habiba, Sidra, Shazia, Javeria and Iqra played well and guided the team to increase their lead against strong Frontier College for Women team.

Bacha Khan increased their lead to 32-27 in the third quarters and dominated the fourth quarters as well wherein Zainab, Sadaf and Sidra contributed the main goals. Maria, Javeria, Sana and Sundas also played well for FCW and made some fine shots at the rival goal-post.

It was the fourth and decisive quarters in which Bacha Khan raced up to victory. The score was 49-41. In the third position match City Gulbahar recorded victory against Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi by 39-32. Both City Gulbahar and Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi teams played well against each other. Sana was the pick of the pack who played an instrumental role for the success of her team by scoring 13 individual goals, followed by Ambareen and Irum who contributed 8 and 9 goals respectively. For Nahaqi Sidra, Hira, Aliya and Gul Sanga played well and guided the team to give a tough time to the strong City Gulbahar team in the third position match.

Principal of City Girls College Gulbahar also appreciated the two teams for their excellent display. She said now sports are a vital and important part of academics which help the students to be more good at physically and mentally. She also appreciated Najma Qazi and other officials including Jalal Khan and Aamir for holding the Tchoukball Championship.

APP/ijz/1800

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Fine Lead Women National University Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

3 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

1 minute ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

1 minute ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

1 minute ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

1 minute ago
 FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Ab ..

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Abhi Ltd

10 minutes ago
PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

15 minutes ago
 Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

15 minutes ago
 Secretary mines orders implementing axle load mana ..

Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against sale of polyth ..

Commissioner directs action against sale of polythene bags, encroachments

18 minutes ago
 UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready ..

UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready in 'days'

18 minutes ago
 About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west ..

About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west on decrepit boat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports