PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Govt Girls Degree College (GGDC) Bacha Khan clinched the title of the Inter-College Tchoukball Girls Championship played under the aegis of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Thursday.

Principal of the City Girls College Gulbahar Professor Tahira Dar was the chief guest and witnessed the thrilling final played between Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan Peshawar and Frontier College for Women. Organizing Secretary of the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games Miss Najma Qazi, Deputy Director Sports Arshad Hussain, officials and players were also present.

The final match started on a fast tempo and both the teams Govt Girls Degree College Bacha Khan and Frontier College for Women raided each other's territories with some fine moves. Maria Khan of Frontier College for Women along with Sana, Javeria, Sundas and Afreena played well and made some good outings, Maria guided the teams with some beautiful shootings and thus the first quarter was leading by Frontier College for Women at 9-6 but it was the second quarter when GGDC Bacha Khan took the lead of almost seven goals when it reached to 22-15.

The team of Bacha Khan led by main shooter Zainab along with other players including Sadaf, Farishta, Habiba, Sidra, Shazia, Javeria and Iqra played well and guided the team to increase their lead against strong Frontier College for Women team.

Bacha Khan increased their lead to 32-27 in the third quarters and dominated the fourth quarters as well wherein Zainab, Sadaf and Sidra contributed the main goals. Maria, Javeria, Sana and Sundas also played well for FCW and made some fine shots at the rival goal-post.

It was the fourth and decisive quarters in which Bacha Khan raced up to victory. The score was 49-41. In the third position match City Gulbahar recorded victory against Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi by 39-32. Both City Gulbahar and Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi teams played well against each other. Sana was the pick of the pack who played an instrumental role for the success of her team by scoring 13 individual goals, followed by Ambareen and Irum who contributed 8 and 9 goals respectively. For Nahaqi Sidra, Hira, Aliya and Gul Sanga played well and guided the team to give a tough time to the strong City Gulbahar team in the third position match.

Principal of City Girls College Gulbahar also appreciated the two teams for their excellent display. She said now sports are a vital and important part of academics which help the students to be more good at physically and mentally. She also appreciated Najma Qazi and other officials including Jalal Khan and Aamir for holding the Tchoukball Championship.

