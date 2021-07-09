UrduPoint.com
‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam Motivates Teammates After Losing 1st ODI Against England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:46 PM

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammates after losing 1st ODI against England  

The Pakistan’s skipper says that the players could learn from the mistakes and perform better in the next matches.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) After losing first ODI match against England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam motivated teammates.

In a motivating message to his teammates, Babar Azam said: “ Ghabrana Nahi”.

England team thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets to win the first ODI and took a lead of 1-0 in the three match series. England won the toss but it invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistani team amassed a total score of 141, with the highest run scorer being Fakhar Zaman, scoring 47 runs.

The Pakistani batting lineup was destroyed by Saqib Mehmood, who took 4 wickets for 32 runs. Even taking 2 for 0 runs in the first over of the match, sculpting the all important wickets of Iman-Ul Haq and Babar Azam.

England finished the match with 169 balls to spare, with top order batters Dawid Malan scoring 68 not out and Zak Crawley scoring 58 not out. Pakistan only managed to take one wicket.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Azam said: “It’s not such a massive setback, per se`”Of course, there are bad days and there are good days. We have been playing the past few series fairly well,”.

The Captain further said: “I will sit with them and have a talk. I’ll tell them Ghabrana Nahi Hai and that ups and downs are part of life,”, with an hope that they could learn from it.

“The sooner we do that ( learn from mistakes), the better it will be for us, as a team”

