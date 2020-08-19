UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghaiyyath Triumphs Under 'perfect Ride' By Buick

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:19 PM

Ghaiyyath triumphs under 'perfect ride' by Buick

Ghaiyyath eased to his third notable success of the season landing The International Stakes on Wednesday at York with winning jockey William Buick labelling him one of the best horses he has ridden

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Ghaiyyath eased to his third notable success of the season landing The International Stakes on Wednesday at York with winning jockey William Buick labelling him one of the best horses he has ridden.

The 32-year-old Norwegian looked to be under pressure as three of his four rivals lined up to pounce coming to the business end of the Group One contest run over 1 1/4 miles (2000 metres).

However, once Buick asked the question of Ghaiyyath he responded brilliantly and strode away to beat Irish raider Magical with Lord North third.

"He can do all the things others horses cannot do," said Buick.

"He has another gear and can finish a race off.

"He has everything on his CV and he has beaten all the best.

"I love him.

"He is one of the best I have ridden without a doubt." Ghaiyyath's trainer Charlie Appleby -- who has seen his star beat legendary stayer Stradivarius in the Coronation Cup and then the latter's stablemate Enable in the Eclipse Stakes this season -- praised Buick.

"That was a perfect ride," said Appleby.

Ghaiyyath's performance -- his ninth win in 12 starts -- had even his rivals in awe with one opining of him "he is a beast." Buick believes they should try and make amends in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe one of the three races he has tasted defeat in.

"I think that is unfinished business," he said.

Earlier there had been a fairytale win for Pyledriver in the Great Voltigeur Stakes as he bounced back after disappointing in the Epsom Derby.

Pyledriver -- who is 5/1 for next month's English St Leger -- failed to raise a bid at public auction but made Mogul and Darian, who cost a combined 6,900,000 guineas, look very ordinary.

"This is why I get out of bed at half past five in the morning every day and drive the horsebox," gasped trainer William Muir.

Related Topics

Business Derby York Ireland Turkish Lira All Best Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import Euro-5 standard petrol from Sep ..

51 seconds ago

LDA demolishes five illegal buildings

53 seconds ago

Full Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts Needed Due to ..

54 seconds ago

Uganda's Besigye says he will not run in 2021 agai ..

56 seconds ago

EU rejects Belarus vote result as Lukashenko order ..

4 minutes ago

Govt, opposition united on national interest: Wasi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.