Ghana FA sets up committee to revive Juvenile football

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The executive council of the Ghanaian FA has named an eight-member juvenile committee to revive grassroots football and ignite passion in the juvenile football sector, which is the bedrock of the nation's football.

The committee, chaired by the GFA president Kurt Okraku, is responsible for formulating policies for the development, control, promotion, management, organization and administration of juvenile football in Ghana.

Among other duties, the committee will formulate regulations for the re-positioning of juvenile football in the country and assist in the formation and management of the national juvenile teams, both male and female.

It is also tasked to instill discipline, fair play, patriotism and sportsmanship in juvenile football in Ghana.

Okraku, who was recently elected FA president, is of the firm belief that Ghana needs to harness its footballing talents at a young age if it is to continue its tradition as being one of the continent's greatest footballing nations.