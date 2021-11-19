Ghana grants 150,000 USD on Tokyo Olympic Games team

The government of Ghana on Friday presented a total of 150,000 U.S. dollars to members of the country's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

ACCRA, Nov. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:The government of Ghana on Friday presented a total of 150,000 U.S. Dollars to members of the country's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The presentation was made by the Minister of Youth and sports Mustapha Ussif.

Ghana's sole medalist at the Games Samuel Takyi was presented with a brand new car and an extra 10,000 U.S. dollars reward for winning bronze. He was also presented with 20,000 U.S. dollars as a career development fund.

All other athletes and coaches received 5,000 U.S. dollars each.

The minister commended the team for making the nation proud by breaking their national and individual records.