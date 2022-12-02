Ghana v Uruguay World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday

Doha, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Ghana (4-2-3-1) Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams Coach: Otto Addo (GHA) Uruguay (4-3-3) Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez Coach: Diego Alonso (URU) Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)