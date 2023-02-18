Ghanaian National Team Midfielder Christian Atsu Found Dead Under Debris in Turkey

Ghana's national football team star Christian Atsu, who was voted the best player of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, was found dead under the rubble on Saturday after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey last week, his agents said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Ghana's national football team star Christian Atsu, who was voted the best player of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, was found dead under the rubble on Saturday after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey last week, his agents said.

Turkish player agent Murat Uzunmehmet was the first to break the tragic news after media reported that the 31-year-old had been found alive.

"Christian Atsu found and sadly he passed away," Uzunmehmet said on social media.

Atsu's Ghanaian agent Nana Sechere later confirmed that the footballer's body was pulled from under the rubble on Saturday morning.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning.

My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones," he said.

Atsu's Turkish football club Hatayspor said his body had been sent home to Ghana where he would be laid to rest.

"We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness," it said.

Atsu's former football club Chelsea said it was devastated to learn of the tragic passing of its former player and sent condolences to his family and friends.

The Ghanaian had a prolific football career, making a name for himself playing for many European clubs, such as Portugal's FC Porto, Spain's Malaga CF, Dutch Vitesse, the UK's Newcastle United, Everton and Bournemouth, as well as Saudi Al-Raed.