UrduPoint.com

Ghana's Addo Blames 'gift' Ronaldo Penalty For Portugal Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Ghana's Addo blames 'gift' Ronaldo penalty for Portugal defeat

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Ghana coach Otto Addo insisted Thursday that the spot-kick from which Cristiano Ronaldo's netted in his fifth World Cup was a "gift" following the Black stars' defeat to Portugal.

Ghana had been comfortably holding Portugal until referee Ismail Elfath gave a penalty for Mohammed Salisu's challenge on Ronaldo, and the ageing icon rammed home the opener from the spot in the 65th minute.

Ghana went on to lose 3-2 following further goals from Joao Felix and rising star Rafael Leao, but asked who most contributed to his side's defeat, Addo said: "the referee".

"We are very disappointed, especially when I see the penalty situation. Up to that point we really had a good match," said Addo.

"I think it was a really wrong decision, we were playing the ball... I don't know why VAR didn't come up, there is no explanation. Then it's difficult against a world class team when they're leading.

"If somebody scores a goal then congrats, but it was really a gift.... a special gift from the referee." Asked whether the penalty would have been given for another player other than Ronaldo on the brink of such an important record, Addo said: "You have to ask the referee".

"I have no proof of that a different decision would have been made for someone else... I don't know if they weren't paying attention or VAR was not paying attention," he added.

"I think it's incredible, it's actually a foul against us." Portugal coach Fernando Santos brushed off Addo's criticism of American referee Elfath, saying that the VAR officials would have intervened had they seen anything untoward.

"If the VAR says referee should see something then he will see it," said Santos.

"If VAR didn't call the referee it's because they saw images and didn't think there was anything to see."

Related Topics

World Santos Portugal Ghana From Coach

Recent Stories

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

1 hour ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with ..

Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with political parties

1 hour ago
 Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for ..

Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

1 hour ago
 Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead ..

Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead of US Dollars - Vice President

1 hour ago
 China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engin ..

China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engines Replacing Russian Made - Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.