Ghana's President Congratulates National Team For WC Qualification

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2022 | 02:58 PM

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday congratulated the country's national team for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Warm congratulations to the senior national football team, the Black stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am very proud of the team's exploits.

They have made the entire nation proud," Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted late Tuesday.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Nigeria in the second leg of their playoff at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Having drawn the first leg 0-0 at home last Friday, Ghana qualified for the World Cup on away goals, taking one of five places at the tournament for African teams.

This will be Ghana's fourth appearance at a FIFA World Cup, having previously featured in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

