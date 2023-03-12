Gharan Bacha of Pakistan Army wins Mr. Pakistan title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Gharan Bacha of Pakistan Army clinched the Mr. Pakistan title while Umar Butt of Punjab grabbed the Junior Mr. Pakistan title and Nasir Butt of Sindh lifted the title of Men Physique while Shahid Khan of Punjab took the title of Mr. Master Pakistan.

Overall, Pakistan WAPDA secured first position with 146 points, followed by Pakistan Army with 98 points and Punjab got the third position with 29 points respectively.

Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister on sports Dr. Anwar Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away titles, trophies and cash prizes to the position holders of Mr. Pakistan, Junior Mr. Pakistan, Men Physique and Mr. Masters Pakistan besides weight wise positions. Secretary Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Parvez and other important personalities were present.

The event was jointly organized by Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association here at PSB Coaching Center Peshawar wherein more than 200 musclemen from all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Railways, Police and HEC participated.

Abdul Ali (National Champion), Shiraz Muhammad (National Judge), Muhammad Iqbal (National Judge), Aamirullah Khan (National Judge), Imran Qureshi (Mr. Pakistan) and Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan Army) performed as technical officials.

President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez said that the organization of National Bodybuilding Championship-2023 and the first fitness challenge for young athletes were organized in the best way in Pakistan.

The athletes who won the titles in the competitions will be given the opportunity to participate in the Mr. Asia competitions which are being held on August 25 in Beirut, Lebanon, Tariq Pervez said while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said good preparations would be underway for the team so that they would be able to win a medal at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.