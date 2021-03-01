UrduPoint.com
Ghauri Club Victorious In Football Match

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ghauri Club Monday defeated Model Town Club by 4-1 in the match of the Islamabad Challenge Cup Football Tournament at T&T Football Ground.

Ghauri Club had a 3-0 lead against Model Town Club until the break.

In the second half, Model Town Club scored the only goal and Ghauri Club scored another goal to win the match by 4-1.

Abdullah, Ahmed, Wajahat and Afaq scored one goal each for the winning team while Usman Aslam scored the only goal for Model Town Club.

Zarar Pirzada officiated the match while Shahid Siddique was the match commissioner.

Raja Masood, President, Ghauri Club and Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President, Model Town Club were also present on the occasion.

