Ghazanfar Bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal has won the men’s singles title of the Azadi Cup Ten-Pin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7.

Meanwhile, Ijaz-ur-Rehman bagged the second position and Daniyal Shah secured third position. In the team event, the Islamabad team won the field, while the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were in second and third place respectively.

Deputy DG, Pakistan sports board, Muhammad Shahid islam was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship and distributed medals, trophies and cash awards among the successful players.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary General, Lt. Col. (R) Kamran Khalid Janjua, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (Women’s Wing), Madam Saba Shamim Jadoon and President, Pakhtoon Action Committee, Javed Bangash, besides a large number of spectators, were also present and they also distributed prizes among the players of different categories.

Ghazanfar Bilal lifted men's singles title with 492 points, Ijaz-ur-Rehman won 2nd position with 359 points, Daniyal Shah got 3rd position with 339 points and Faheem Khan secured 4th position with 307 points.

In the team event category, the players of the Islamabad team, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Daniyal Ijaz, Aizaz Ijaz and Afzaal Akhtar won the victory with 885 points. The second position was won by the players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, Daniyal Shah, Faheem Khan, Shahrukh and Naveed-ul-Haq with 694 points, while the players of the Punjab team, Muhammad Hussain Chatha, Salem Baig, Junaid and Shahzad were in the third position with 659 points.

