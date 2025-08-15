Ghazanfar Bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal has won the men’s singles title of the Azadi Cup Ten-Pin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7.
Meanwhile, Ijaz-ur-Rehman bagged the second position and Daniyal Shah secured third position. In the team event, the Islamabad team won the field, while the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were in second and third place respectively.
Deputy DG, Pakistan sports board, Muhammad Shahid islam was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship and distributed medals, trophies and cash awards among the successful players.
President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary General, Lt. Col. (R) Kamran Khalid Janjua, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (Women’s Wing), Madam Saba Shamim Jadoon and President, Pakhtoon Action Committee, Javed Bangash, besides a large number of spectators, were also present and they also distributed prizes among the players of different categories.
Ghazanfar Bilal lifted men's singles title with 492 points, Ijaz-ur-Rehman won 2nd position with 359 points, Daniyal Shah got 3rd position with 339 points and Faheem Khan secured 4th position with 307 points.
In the team event category, the players of the Islamabad team, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Daniyal Ijaz, Aizaz Ijaz and Afzaal Akhtar won the victory with 885 points. The second position was won by the players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, Daniyal Shah, Faheem Khan, Shahrukh and Naveed-ul-Haq with 694 points, while the players of the Punjab team, Muhammad Hussain Chatha, Salem Baig, Junaid and Shahzad were in the third position with 659 points.
Recent Stories
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
More Stories From Sports
-
Ghazanfar bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship title2 minutes ago
-
ACP congratulates Shehroze Kashif on being awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz12 minutes ago
-
Chengdu's "Little Green Peppers" redefine hospitality at The World Games 20254 hours ago
-
Motorcycle rally arranged to mark Marka-e-Haq, Independence celebrations15 hours ago
-
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament16 hours ago
-
Colorful opening of 2nd Balochistan Games 2025 kicks off in Quetta17 hours ago
-
National Youth Games: Trials for Karachi's boys, girls hockey teams from Saturday20 hours ago
-
Mahad, Sara crowned champions at Jr Open Golf Championship20 hours ago
-
ICTSG unites the world in celebrating Int'l Day for Traditional Sports and Games 202521 hours ago
-
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 1722 hours ago
-
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day22 hours ago
-
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok1 day ago