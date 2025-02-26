Ghazanfar Bilal Wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal emerged victorious in the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, securing the top position with an impressive 369 points, on Wednesday.
According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Daniyal Shah claimed the second spot with 356 points while Anas Asif rounded out the top three with 346 points. Zeeshan Bhatti finished fourth with 326 points.
The championship which attracted approximately 200 male and female participants, concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony.
Chief Guest Haji Sadiq Khan Adozai along with Deputy Director General of Pakistan sports board Shahid islam, presented trophies and cash prizes to the winners.
Bilal was awarded a cash prize of PKR 100,000 and the championship trophy. Daniyal Shah received PKR 50,000 as the runner-up, and Anas Asif was awarded PKR 25,000 for third place. Zeeshan Bhatti received PKR 10,000 for fourth position.
Notable dignitaries present included Ijaz ur Rehman, President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Aleem Agha from Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association and Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary General of Pakistan Student Olympic Association.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Sports
-
Ghazanfar Bilal wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship6 minutes ago
-
Chelsea thrash Southampton, Villa beaten by Palace in race for Champions League1 hour ago
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener16 hours ago
-
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tournament17 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail18 hours ago
-
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa19 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded19 hours ago
-
HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship starts21 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take a major hit21 hours ago
-
Table tennis legend Asim Qureshi trains youngsters at coaching camp22 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral22 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, South Africa faces dela ..23 hours ago