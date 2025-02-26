Open Menu

Ghazanfar Bilal Wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Ghazanfar Bilal wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal emerged victorious in the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, securing the top position with an impressive 369 points, on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Daniyal Shah claimed the second spot with 356 points while Anas Asif rounded out the top three with 346 points. Zeeshan Bhatti finished fourth with 326 points.

The championship which attracted approximately 200 male and female participants, concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony.

Chief Guest Haji Sadiq Khan Adozai along with Deputy Director General of Pakistan sports board Shahid islam, presented trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

Bilal was awarded a cash prize of PKR 100,000 and the championship trophy. Daniyal Shah received PKR 50,000 as the runner-up, and Anas Asif was awarded PKR 25,000 for third place. Zeeshan Bhatti received PKR 10,000 for fourth position.

Notable dignitaries present included Ijaz ur Rehman, President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Aleem Agha from Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association and Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary General of Pakistan Student Olympic Association.

