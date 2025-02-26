Ghazanfar grabs National Tenpin Bowling C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal has bagged the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship title here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

Meanwhile Daniyal Shah and Anas Asif got 2nd and 3rd position respectively, while Zeeshan Bhatti secured 4th position with 326 points, in the event.

Ghazanfar got first position with 369 points while Daniyal obtained 2nd position with 356 points and Anas bagged 3rd position with 346 points.

Ghazanfar received a cash prize of Rs 100,000 with winner trophy, Daniyal Rs 50,000 with runner-up trophy and Anas bagged Rs 25,000.

Zeeshan received Rs 10,000 while 5th to 8th positions holder got rupees Rs 5,000 cash prize.

Chief Guest, Haji Sadiq Khan Adozai alongwith Deputy Director General, Pakistan sports board, Shahid islam and Director Admin, Chaudhary, Ahtasham Ahmad awarded trophies and Cash prizes to the players.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, President, Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association, Aleem Agha, Secretary General, Pakistan Student Olympic Association and Rana Tanveer Ahmed were also present on the occasion. About 200 men and women players featured in the championship.