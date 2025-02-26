Open Menu

Ghazanfar Grabs National Tenpin Bowling C’ship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Ghazanfar grabs National Tenpin Bowling C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ghazanfar Bilal has bagged the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship title here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

Meanwhile Daniyal Shah and Anas Asif got 2nd and 3rd position respectively, while Zeeshan Bhatti secured 4th position with 326 points, in the event.

Ghazanfar got first position with 369 points while Daniyal obtained 2nd position with 356 points and Anas bagged 3rd position with 346 points.

Ghazanfar received a cash prize of Rs 100,000 with winner trophy, Daniyal Rs 50,000 with runner-up trophy and Anas bagged Rs 25,000.

Zeeshan received Rs 10,000 while 5th to 8th positions holder got rupees Rs 5,000 cash prize.

Chief Guest, Haji Sadiq Khan Adozai alongwith Deputy Director General, Pakistan sports board, Shahid islam and Director Admin, Chaudhary, Ahtasham Ahmad awarded trophies and Cash prizes to the players.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, President, Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association, Aleem Agha, Secretary General, Pakistan Student Olympic Association and Rana Tanveer Ahmed were also present on the occasion. About 200 men and women players featured in the championship.

Recent Stories

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

45 minutes ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

1 hour ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

2 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

3 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

6 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

12 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

14 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

15 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports