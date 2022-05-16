Ghazanfar lifts FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship title

Ghazanfar Mehmood dished out a superb performance to annex FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Sunday

On his way to victory, Ghazanfar scored 216 after the days. Minhaj Maqsood Warriach chipped in with an aggregate score of 217 to end as runner-up. Three golfers were declared as second runner-up as there was a tie. Asad Khan, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah and Muhammad Saqib each scored 218 to finish third.

Meanwhile, in the handicap 10 and below category of Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022, also played at Islamabad Club Golf Course Salman Khan dominated the proceedings as his three-day aggregate score was 219.

He was followed by Hamza Khattak (225) and Qasim Ali Khan (227), who finished as runner-up and second runner-up.

The lady amateur handicap 24 & below title was claimed by Salza Alamgir, who propelled to win with a two-day net score of 150. Tehmina Ahmed (153) and Arooba Ali (153) both ended as runner-up, while Uzma Nazir (156) finished as second runner-up. In the same category of gross event, Tehmina, Arooba and Tahira Nazir ended as the winner, runner-up and second runner-up.

The closing ceremony of both FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 and Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022 was held at Islamabad Club Golf Course wherein the top performers were given away cash prizes and shields.

