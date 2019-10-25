Ghazanfar, Zunair leads Chief of Naval Staff golf championship

Ghazanfar Mehmood of Green City Golf Club and a seasoned one of the national amateur golf scene and young Zunair Aleem of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as the leaders after the conclusion of the first round in this three rounds Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship underway at the Defence Raya Golf Course here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Ghazanfar Mehmood of Green City Golf Club and a seasoned one of the national amateur golf scene and young Zunair Aleem of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as the leaders after the conclusion of the first round in this three rounds Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship underway at the Defence Raya Golf Course here on Friday.

With participation rather heavy and amateur golfers lured to this prestigious event from all over the country,the performance of Ghazanfar and Zunair stands out as classy and superior.

Through excellence in shot making and ample command on the fast greens,Ghazanfar and Zunair completed their first round with a score of gross 69, three under par.Coming from amateurs ,this score is praiseworthy ,admirable and commendable.

All through the first eighteen their tee shots were powerful and the carry distance was an impressive 300 yards.This was amply backed by exquisite approach shots and brilliance on the greens which helped them to look far superior to the 170 other aspirants who seek winning positions in this championship.

While Ghazanfar and Zunair appear as leaders , the other convincing and dynamic ones who made their presence felt are four contenders who ended up with a similar score of gross 71,one under par.

Taimur Khan of PAF ,a national team member is one and other three are Zulfiqar Ali (Multan),Umer Khawaja (Sialkot) and the Royal Palm heroe Hussain Hamid.

These four gave a display of good golfing expertise and seem determined to move past the leaders in the two rounds that follow.

Some more competitors whose performance deserves a mention here are Qasim Khan of Gymkhana ,Ashiq Hussain(Multan),Muhammad Sharif(Karachi Golf Club )and Sajid Khan(Karachi Arabian Sea Club).Qasim was also authoritative in the first round and his score of par 72 represents a befitting effort.

Other three are placed at a score of gross 73.