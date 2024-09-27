Open Menu

Ghori Momin Premier Cricket League Season-3 Drafting Completed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Drafting of Ghari Momin Premier League Season-3 of Nowshera Tehsil Pabbi area has been completed with as many as 10 different teams participating in the league from all across the province.

On this occasion, the owner of Awan Warriors cricket team thanked the Chairman, President and Committee members of the league for their efforts to organize a good tournament for the people of different villages in order to provide a chance to the youth of villages to come and show their hidden talent on a broader way.

He said that the league would also help in creating brotherhood besides developing youth to youth contact. It would also help the participating players to earn financial benefits.

He said that this time the Champion of the League will be the Awan Warriors cricket team for which the players have worked hard and see good competition from other participating teams.

