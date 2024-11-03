GHS Mohri Badban claims fourth consecutive District Volleyball Championship

HAVELIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Government Higher Secondary School Mohri Badban, on Sunday successfully defended its district volleyball championship title, marking its fourth consecutive win.

The school has not only excelled in academics but has also shown consistent dominance in sports.

In the final match of the annual Havelian Smart Tournament, Mohri Badban defeated High School No. 3 Abbottabad with a score of 3-0, securing its position as district champion once again.

Principal Muhammad Ashfaq Khan emphasized the importance of healthy activities for students and praised the school’s dedication to both academics and sports. He congratulated the students and teachers, recognizing their hard work and commitment to maintaining excellence in all fields.