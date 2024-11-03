Open Menu

GHS Mohri Badban Claims Fourth Consecutive District Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

GHS Mohri Badban claims fourth consecutive District Volleyball Championship

HAVELIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Government Higher Secondary School Mohri Badban, on Sunday successfully defended its district volleyball championship title, marking its fourth consecutive win.

The school has not only excelled in academics but has also shown consistent dominance in sports.

In the final match of the annual Havelian Smart Tournament, Mohri Badban defeated High School No. 3 Abbottabad with a score of 3-0, securing its position as district champion once again.

Principal Muhammad Ashfaq Khan emphasized the importance of healthy activities for students and praised the school’s dedication to both academics and sports. He congratulated the students and teachers, recognizing their hard work and commitment to maintaining excellence in all fields.

Related Topics

Sports Abbottabad Havelian Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

10 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

20 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

20 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

20 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

20 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

20 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

20 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

20 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

20 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

20 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports