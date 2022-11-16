UrduPoint.com

GHS Tangi No.1 Charsadda Win Regional Inter-Schools Tug Of War Title

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

GHS Tangi No.1 Charsadda win Regional Inter-Schools Tug of War title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Government High school Tangi No.1 Charsadda clinched the trophy after defeating Government Higher Secondary School Peshawar Cantt No.2 in the final of the Regional Inter-School Tug-of-War competition played here on Wednesday.

President Schools Officers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Samiullah Khalil distributed prizes among the players.

He was accompanied by Mishwar Khan, Naveed Khan General Secretary Games, Kaleemullah Mehsud SIPE, Muhammad Ilyas IPE, Zahoor Ahmed IPE, Provincial Tug of War Association President Taj Muhammad, Technical Officials Ijaz Muhammad, Ali, Ikramullah, Uzair Muhammad and other personalities including Ikram were also present.

Under the auspices of the Provincial Tug of War Association, in the first semi-final of the Regional Inter Higher Secondary Schools Tug of War competition, Government High Secondary School No. 2 Peshawar Cantt defeated Government Higher Secondary School Ghazi Beg Mohmand by 2-0, while in the second semi-final, Government Higher Secondary School No. Tangi No.1 Charsadda qualified for the final by defeating Government High School Hashimabad Khyber by 2-1 while in the final, Government High School Tangi No.1 Charsadda defeated Government Higher Secondary School No.2 Peshawar Cantt by 2-1 and claimed the trophy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Ghazi Tangi Government

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

2 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

3 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

3 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

5 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.