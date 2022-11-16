GHS Tangi No.1 Charsadda win Regional Inter-Schools Tug of War title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Government High school Tangi No.1 Charsadda clinched the trophy after defeating Government Higher Secondary School Peshawar Cantt No.2 in the final of the Regional Inter-School Tug-of-War competition played here on Wednesday.

President Schools Officers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Samiullah Khalil distributed prizes among the players.

He was accompanied by Mishwar Khan, Naveed Khan General Secretary Games, Kaleemullah Mehsud SIPE, Muhammad Ilyas IPE, Zahoor Ahmed IPE, Provincial Tug of War Association President Taj Muhammad, Technical Officials Ijaz Muhammad, Ali, Ikramullah, Uzair Muhammad and other personalities including Ikram were also present.

Under the auspices of the Provincial Tug of War Association, in the first semi-final of the Regional Inter Higher Secondary Schools Tug of War competition, Government High Secondary School No. 2 Peshawar Cantt defeated Government Higher Secondary School Ghazi Beg Mohmand by 2-0, while in the second semi-final, Government Higher Secondary School No. Tangi No.1 Charsadda qualified for the final by defeating Government High School Hashimabad Khyber by 2-1 while in the final, Government High School Tangi No.1 Charsadda defeated Government Higher Secondary School No.2 Peshawar Cantt by 2-1 and claimed the trophy.