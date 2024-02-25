GHSS No 2 Haripur Wins Prof Ajab Khan Basketball Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Government High Secondary school No. 1 Haripur recorded a victory against Five stars Club in the final of the Professor Ajab Khan Basketball Championship here on Sunday.
The chief guest of the closing ceremony was SSP Investigation Haripur Amjad Hussain, while former President ATA Raja Hafeez Anwar, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Muhammad Siddique, Saqib Imran, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ejaz, Raja Shamim, Sufyan Khan, Gul Jamal, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Javed and students of all the participating teams also present and witnessed the thrilling final.
In the final GHSS No.2 Haripur defeated Five Stars Club Haripur by 47-38 points in a thrilling final.
Both GHSS No. 2 team and Five Stars Club players presented an excellent display which was largely enjoyed by the spectators present on this occasion.
In his speech, SSP Investigation Amjad Hussain appreciated the hard work and performance of both the finalist teams and said that sports teach us how to live life and show us the skills of patience and tolerance in bad times.
A good and healthy body gives rise to a healthy mind. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields, medals and runners-up and winner trophies to the athletes, while Jamal Hussain Shah was awarded the Man of the Tournament trophy for his best performance in the tournament.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Sports
-
Bodla breaks his 14th Guinness World Record1 hour ago
-
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win.5 hours ago
-
Hyderabad, Sukkur win matches in Sindh Games softball21 hours ago
-
Osama , Asad ul Haq, Basit Khan, Qadir shine in inter-district cricket contest22 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets23 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
Painting competitions from 27th1 day ago
-
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi1 day ago
-
Mushtaq wins Mir Dir title in first Youth Inter-District Bodybuilding1 day ago
-
Playing role in victory of team top priority: Dawid2 days ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultan by five runs2 days ago