GHSS No 2 Haripur wins Prof Ajab Khan Basketball Championship

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Government High Secondary school No. 1 Haripur recorded a victory against Five stars Club in the final of the Professor Ajab Khan Basketball Championship here on Sunday.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was SSP Investigation Haripur Amjad Hussain, while former President ATA Raja Hafeez Anwar, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Muhammad Siddique, Saqib Imran, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ejaz, Raja Shamim, Sufyan Khan, Gul Jamal, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Javed and students of all the participating teams also present and witnessed the thrilling final.

In the final GHSS No.2 Haripur defeated Five Stars Club Haripur by 47-38 points in a thrilling final.

Both GHSS No. 2 team and Five Stars Club players presented an excellent display which was largely enjoyed by the spectators present on this occasion.

In his speech, SSP Investigation Amjad Hussain appreciated the hard work and performance of both the finalist teams and said that sports teach us how to live life and show us the skills of patience and tolerance in bad times.

A good and healthy body gives rise to a healthy mind. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields, medals and runners-up and winner trophies to the athletes, while Jamal Hussain Shah was awarded the Man of the Tournament trophy for his best performance in the tournament.