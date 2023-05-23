Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

(@Abdulla99267510)

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima returns exceptional figures of four for 17 in eight overs and seaming all-rounder Aliya Riaz took three wickets for 19 in five overs to bundle out Blasters for 94 in 37 overs before captain Sidra Amin’s 58 not out sealed a nine-wicket win at the 16.4 overs mark.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23, 2023) The One-Day phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s cricket Tournament began with Dynamites’ commanding win over Blasters at the State Bank Ground on Tuesday.

Blasters’ decision to bat after winning the toss backfired as they lost first two wickets for just one run and found themselves stuttering at 25 for four.

Their six batters failed to get going and were out for none. Opener Ayesha Zafar and Saba Nazir scored 37 and 27.

Fatima, who was named player of the match, dismissed Ayesha, Aleena Shah, Anam Amin and Zaib-un-Nisa.

Aliya’s scalps included Zunaira Shah, Iram Javed and Saba.

Sidra provided a solid start with Khadija Chishti (11 off 31) with a 63-run opening stand, providing no opportunity to Blasters bowlers to defend their low-score.

Sidra struck nine fours in her unbeaten 55-ball knock and had the company of Bismah Maroof (13 not out off 14) when Dynamites chased the target.

Blasters will play Challengers in the second one-day on Thursday.

Scores in brief:

Blasters 94 all out, 37 overs (Ayesha Zafar 37, Saba Nazir 27; Ghulam Fatima 4-17, Aliya Riaz 3-19)

Dynamites 95-1, 16.4 overs (Sidra Amin 58 not out)

Player of the match – Ghulam Fatima (Dynamites)