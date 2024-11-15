Ghulam Fatima’s Five-fer Gives Invincibles Third Successive Win
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Ghulam Fatima’s five-wicket haul led Invincibles to a six-wicket win over Conquerors in the fifth fixture of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament here at the UBL sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.
At HPC Oval Ground, Challengers’ Aliya Riaz unbeaten century went in vain as Strikers beat the former by 23 runs.
Batting first, Conquerors were bundled out for 116 in 44.1 overs with only four batters scoring in double figures. Right-arm leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima bagged five wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs which included four maiden overs.
In turn, it took 25.1 overs for Invincibles to achieve the target, losing four wickets in the process. Captain Muneeba Ali top-scored with 38 off 55 balls, smashing five fours.
In the match between Challengers and Strikers, opting to bat first, Strikers on the back of a quick-fire 141 off 97 ball by Eyman scored 226 in 42.3 overs. Eyman’s innings included 11 fours and 12 sixes, while captain Nida Dar scored a 43-ball 31, hitting four boundaries. For Challengers, Maham Manzoor and Zaib-un-Nisa took three wickets each.
In turn, Aliya Riaz (107 not out, 121b, 15x4s, 1x6) was the only notable run-getter play as Challengers were bowled out for 203 in 44.2 overs. Strikers’ Anam Amin and Muqadas Bukhari bagged two wickets apiece.
The next round matches of the tournament will be played on Friday, 15 November.
Scores in brief:
Invincibles beat Conquerors by six wickets at the UBL Sports Complex
Conquerors 116 all out, 44.1 overs (Khadija Chishti 21, Fatima Sana 21, Nashra Sundhu 20; Ghulam Fatima 5-17, Saima Malik 2-20, Omaima Sohail 2-28)
Invincibles 119-4, 25.1 overs (Muneeba Ali 38, Ayesha Zafar 34, Omaima Sohail 21; Nashra Sundhu 2-29)
Player of the match – Ghulam Fatima (Invincibles)
Strikers beat Challengers by 23 runs at the HPC Oval Ground
Strikers 226 all out, 42.3 overs (Eyman Fatima 141, Nida Dar 31; Maham Manzoor 3-55, Zaib un Nisa 3-21, Tasmia Rubab 2-25)
Challengers 203 all out, 44.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 107 not out, Natalia Parvaiz 30; Anam Amin 4-29, Muqadas Bukhari 4-52)
Player of the match – Eyman Fatima (Strikers).
