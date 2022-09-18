Ghulam Haider win the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after three-round of fierce competition bringing distinction and acclamation for an artistic golf player of the host club who made the grade by curbing the victory intents of many capable aspirants and emerging as the winner of the event here at Lahore Gymkhana club course.

At the start of the final day today (Sunday), at least ten skillful contenders were all intent on upstaging the prominent leaders like Saad Habib, Farid Maneka and Hamza Kardar and as the flow of final round progressed noticeable was the inability of the second round overnight leaders to hold on to their exalted positions on the leaderboard and plummeted unfavourably as they hit shots that lacked a classy touch. And the vacuum thus created was adequately filled up by a solid one like Ghulam Haider who applied his golfing skills most effectively and found his way to the winning route and ultimate triumph.

In the final round Ghulam Haider had one birdie, fifteen regulation pars and just two bogies, a final 18 holes score of net 68 and a three rounds aggregate of net 212, four under par. This steady effort of the final day was laudable and fetched Ghulam Haider an illustrious reward in the shape of the prestigious Governors Cup Title 2022.

What needs to be mentioned here is that fortune certainly favored Ghulam Haider as he and a very young one Ahmed Ibrahim of Royal Palm ended the championship at the same aggregate score of 212 but Ghulam Haider won because he had a better net score over the last 36 holes.

It goes to the credit of Ahmed Ibrahim that he put in an impressive effort and for him winning the runners up position is laudable.

While Ahmed Ibrahim was second a very talented one Abdullah Farooqi ended up third at an aggregate score of 213. Once again Abdullah Farooqi, a doctor in the making, revealed his skills and admirable was his effort in this competition .

In the race for gross honors Salman Jehangir won the best gross. His score was 220. Second gross went to Qasim Ali Khan with a gross score of 225, followed by Mohsen Zafar, third gross, score being 226.

In the other events Shafiq Bhatti of Defence Raya outsmarted his senior competing mates to win the Seniors Gross. He looked sound as a competitor of excellence. As for the race in gross category, Asad Khan came second and Col Asif Mehdi was third. Net section winner was Asim Tiwana, with AVM Fawad Younus, second net and Mian Mohammad Shabbir Nagiana, third net.

The young one to shine in Boys section was Mohammed Afnan who impressed with his all round game.

Other results: Junior Girls; Mahnoor Sayid; Junior Boys; Dawood Abbasi, 2nd gross; Yahya Ahsan,1st gross; Mekail Osman, 2nd net; Muhammed Afnan,1st net; Ladies; 3rd gross, Laiba Ali Shah; 2nd gross 'Ghazala Yasmin; 1st gross. Suneya Osama; 3rd net Hadiya Osama; 2nd net, Aleesa Rashid; 1st net, Bushra Fatima; Veterans; 3rd gross, Brig Tahir Saleem; 2nd gross, Omar Farooq; 1st gross Javed A.Khan; 3rd net 'Ch Guftar; 2nd net W/C Pervaiz Saeed Mir; 1st net Col Muhammed Hazir. At the conclusion of the championship the prizes were awarded to the winners by Governor Punjab, Baligh ur Rehman along with Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, Mian Misbahurrehman, Chairman, Lahore Gymkhana, Convenor Golf, Sarmad Nadeem in the presence of Syed Mohammad Aqeel, CEO Millat Tractors, Ahsan Imran, CEO Millat Equipment, participating golfers and families.