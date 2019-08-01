UrduPoint.com
Ghulam Murtaza Praises Karachi Basketball Associations' Efforts For Promotion Of Game

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thursday said that efforts of Karachi Basketball Association for the promotion of the basketball in the megalopolis were commendable.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi Basketball Association which called on him, the minister said that he was always available for any kind of assistance related to the promotion of sports, according to a statement.

Murtaza Baloch said that PPP had always made policies for the prosperity of the masses in all walks of life.

The Karachi Basketball Association delegation was led by its President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and included Farhat Murtaza and Alisha Chaudry.

