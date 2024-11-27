Giannis-less Bucks Edge Heat, Rockets Advance In NBA Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Damian Lillard scored 37 points to lead Milwaukee to victory at Miami 106-103 in the NBA Cup on Tuesday despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a knee injury
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Damian Lillard scored 37 points to lead Milwaukee to victory at Miami 106-103 in the NBA Cup on Tuesday despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a knee injury.
Lillard hit 10-of-17 from the floor and 8-of-13 from 3-point range while passing off 12 assists as the Bucks improved to 3-0 in group play while the Heat slid to 1-2 and never led.
"It's a game of runs. I got off to a hot start," Lillard said. "I didn't try to force the issue. I didn't want to be passive. I tried to stay aggressive. I was getting the ball out. We just made good plays."
All 30 league clubs play for the NBA Cup in an in-season tournament with teams divided into six groups of five for round-robin play in hopes of advancing to December knockout rounds with games also counting in the regular-season standings.
The Houston Rockets qualified for the quarter-finals but the surprise was in Miami, where Greek star Antetokounmpo was a late scratch with a left knee injury, leaving Lillard to take the scoring load.
A 26-9 Heat run to end the third quarter cut a 22-point Milwaukee lead to 85-80 entering the fourth and a 16-7 Miami run lifted the hosts level at 96-96 with 4:02 to play.
Milwaukee's A.J. Green and Miami's Terry Rozier traded 3-pointers late, the last by Rozier lifting the Heat within 104-103 with 30 seconds remaining.
Green sank another 3-pointer but it was launched just after a shot-clock violation and wiped out, giving Miami the ball with five seconds to play.
Miami's Tyler Herro missed a 3-point shot and Milwaukee's Taurean Prince sank two free throws with 1.
2 seconds left, setting the stage for a Rozier 3-point miss at the buzzer.
"Guys made shots, played aggressive, we got some stops when we needed it, we made some free throws and that's what it takes to win close games," Lillard said.
"We've just had a lot of experience in these games where we have lulls in the second half and get into a dogfight. We let a few go early in the season... everybody wants to improve. We want to get right from the jump and I think we're starting to show that down the stretch in these games."
Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points.
Houston became the second team to clinch an NBA Cup quarter-final berth, winning 115-111 in overtime at Minnesota to seal the West Group A crown. Golden State has already sealed the West Group C title.
Turkish center Alperen Sengun had a triple double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to spark Houston, which got 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds from Fred VanVleet and 22 points from Dillon Brooks.
Reserve Amen Thompson's basket with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter lifted Houston level at 102-102.
Thompson sank a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 Houston overtime run as baskets by Jabari Smith, Brooks and two from Sengun brought the Rockets a 113-105 lead with 54 seconds remaining.
The Timberwolves, led by 29 points from Anthony Edwards, never got within four after that.
French star Victor Wembanyama scored 24 of his game-high 34 points in the first half to spark the San Antonio Spurs to a 128-115 victory at Utah, eliminating the Jazz's title hopes.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
MoU signed to enhance living conditions for women
President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points
Int’ conference held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
Power suspension on various PESCO feeders notified
PPAF disburses Interest-Free Loans to over 25,000 families
More Stories From Sports
-
Azan’s knock puts Sialkot in driving seat in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy1 hour ago
-
DC rejects new site on citizens' complaints2 hours ago
-
Ahmed, Shahnawaz ruled out of ODI series2 hours ago
-
Bumrah recaptures top spot in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings3 hours ago
-
Pakistan name women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup4 hours ago
-
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe4 hours ago
-
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him19 hours ago
-
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes19 hours ago
-
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip19 hours ago
-
Vissel Kobe close on Champions League knockouts, Vargas treble20 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st Test scores20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed22 hours ago