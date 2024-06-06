Open Menu

Giant Crash At Cycling's Criterium Du Dauphine Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2024 | 11:06 PM

A large swathe of the peloton at the Criterium du Dauphine fell in a giant pile-up on Thursday, with several ambulances attending the injured and race organisers cancelling the day's racing

The race is a warm-up for the Tour de France in three weeks time, and top riders Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic both fell and appeared not to be badly hurt.

Race leader Evenepoel was seen clutching the shoulder he injured in the Basque Country in April before clambering back on to his bike.

Organisers said they had cancelled the course because all the ambulances at their disposal were taking riders to hospitals.

"Due to the fact there are no ambulances to take care of the riders, because they are all busy going to different hospitals, the race will be neutralised," race organisers said.

Two riders from the Visma team that won the previous two editions of the Tour de France lost key riders Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk in Thursday's fall.

Both Evenepoel and Roglic fell at the Tour of the Basque Country two months ago and this is their first race back, with the pair expected to challenge for the overall win at July's Tour de France.

The eight day race continues with three mountain stages in the Alps over the weekend.

