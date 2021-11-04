UrduPoint.com

Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Giants star Posey to retire after three MLB titles: report

San Francisco, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Buster Posey, a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, will announce his retirement on Thursday after 11 Major League Baseball seasons, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The 34-year-old American catcher was a seven-time All-Star who was a stalwart on Giants' championship runs in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Posey was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2010, when he averaged .305, hit 18 home runs and drove in 67 runs. He caught every inning of San Francisco's playoff run to the crown that season.

Posey missed most of the 2011 campaign after a home plate collision with Scott Cousins, then returned and won the 2012 NL batting title with a .336 average and was named the 2012 NL Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year while helping spark the Giants to a World Series sweep over the Detroit Tigers.

In 2013, Posey signed a club-record eight-year contract extension worth $167 million. The following year, he hit .311 with 22 homers and 89 runs batted in, then helped the Giants beat Kansas City in seven games to claim a third World Series title in five seasons.

In 2017, Posey helped the United States win the World Baseball Classic title.

Posey opted out of playing the 2020 season shortened by Covid-19, in part because his family was adopting twin baby girls.

This year, Posey helped the Giants to the best record in MLB at 107-55, but San Francisco was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL division series.

Posey hit .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBI in 2021. When the season ended, his .302 career batting average ranked sixth among active players and he was fourth among all active catchers in games played with 1,093. He has 158 career homers and 729 RBI.

