Giggs, Scholes and instant noodles: Vietnam takes pot-shot at World Cup

Hung Yen, Vietnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :After a career that began in instant noodles, Vietnam's richest man knows all about long shots, and now he's taking another: trying to get the football-mad country's national team to their first World Cup.

No Southeast Asian team has played on football's biggest stage, but Pham Nhat Vuong -- CEO of the Vingroup conglomerate, and Vietnam's first billionaire -- has not let that deter him.

Vingroup's gleaming, $15 million academy outside Hanoi has already helped Vietnam become a growing power in Asian football, after they reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals last year.

The communist country's national team were crowned Southeast Asian champions in 2018, and their Under-22s won gold at the Southeast Asian Games last December.

The Golden Star Warriors also sit top of their World Cup qualifying group, but they still have work to do if they are to grab one of Asia's four slots -- or a fifth available through playoffs -- for 2022.

However, they can take heart from the example of World Cup hosts Qatar who, after building a state-of-the-art academy and drafting in foreign expertise, swept to their first Asian Cup title last year.

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes have been enlisted as consultants for the Promotion Fund of Vietnam's Football Talents (PVF) academy, which opened its doors in 2017.

The academy is complete with manicured pitches and ultra-modern equipment, including the 360S simulator -- a customised room where players receive balls from various angles, and have to hit moving, electronic targets.

The facility is a bold venture from Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in Ukraine before building Vietnam's biggest private conglomerate and amassing an estimated $7.8 billion fortune.

The PVF academy's technical director, former Japan coach Philippe Troussier -- who also leads Vietnam's U19s -- said the results had been positive.

"We've started a strong process to develop our football, to develop our players, to educate the boys, to export the players to international level," Troussier told AFP.

"We are on the way," he said.